Transcript for Woman says Customs fined her $500 for apple

The six story proves there's no such thing as a free lunch a Colorado woman on a delta flight from Paris. Decided to keep the doubtful that the airline provided as a snack that 53 and baggage that she forgot about it until she was. Subjected to random search customs. Well they find her 500 dollars for trying to bring un declared fruit into the US even if he says it was still on the plastic bag with delta logo on it. She plans to fight the fine and court had spent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.