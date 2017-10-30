Transcript for Woman dies after 12-year-old boy jumped off bridge

Marissa Harris was going places her dad tells me she was a graduate Sudan at marymount university in Arlington studying clinical counseling to 22 year old was driving a Ford Escape. Her dad says with her boyfriend in the front seat went Virginia State Police say a twelve year old boy. Jumped off of an ice 66 overpass and hit her. That's terror ball. The sources added twelve year old lid do something like. It happened after four Saturday afternoon at the cedar lane overpass in Vienna. Lauren tumbles heart sinks because she works in a mental health facility we're told in the police say Harris's boyfriend had disappeared the car off of the inner speech. He was not injured Harris died at the scene the boy was taken to the hospital with injuries better life threatening. This overpass has a short guard rail giving plenty of room for a jumper but there is fencing at the highest forty. That's where all lives experiences. Seriously depress individuals will go to try to hurt themselves. Harris his father says it was too soon to speak on camera. But he wanted to say no that Marisa volunteered with children she grew up in this neighborhood in only and graduated from sure what high school and its house in university before going onto marymount. And he says the iron DA's. She wanted to help kids just like the twelve year old boy. Who police say attempted suicide.

