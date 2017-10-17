Transcript for Woman who fought back against carjacking suspect meets man who came to her aid

What was pumping her gas at this gas pump in Allen park seconds later. She became a carjacking that down but she fought back alongside a truck driver and help there and now we're talking to both of them exclusively. My calling. I've worked hard to get it and I'm not you know you know go anyway. That's would Healy Lorenzen was thinking when a man jumped into her driver's seat at a gas station Thursday afternoon. And this heart stopping video you can see she hops into the passenger side and they boats are to struggle. I grabbed his faith and IA but. Tried to do anything I had you know got designers. While she was biting the suspect quite front. The driver of an oil tanker try to help yelling to her put it in part put it in part the suspect jumps out of the car and tried to make a month for. I'm trying to grab hold of them and he's like slipping out of these shirts he took off running from me and I took off spectrum again and then I went like this. When I should've went like this. Q strangers who have not seen each other since this incident are now sharing their harrowing story. Thinking to themselves what it. He could had an eye if can stabbed her appears to have me it had a gun. By Friday Allan park police arrested Earl large putting Haley IDs. They are amazing feeling Kayla above and beyond. So how did this happen. He Aly says she left the car running but lock the doors and held onto her keyless spot at. She believes the doors unlocked when the suspect pulled the handle because the file was in close range. I'm just grateful that. You were there that day at that time and there. Clinton is being called a hero but he humbly disagree she was zero for fighting for her proper. I mean why let somebody take what you worked so hard collected hopes to inspire others to do the right now we scared to help. And Clinton tells us he want other people to always be aware of their surroundings no matter where they are or what neighborhood. An Allen parks and a chat treatment and out Detroit.

