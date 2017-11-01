Woman Kayaks Inside Her Own House

More
Woman kayaks inside her own flooded house in Guerneville, California.
1:08 | 01/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman Kayaks Inside Her Own House
Syria for women I received. Kayaking. Eighty. Told. When you. He refrigerators. We'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44717388,"title":"Woman Kayaks Inside Her Own House","duration":"1:08","description":"Woman kayaks inside her own flooded house in Guerneville, California.","url":"/US/video/woman-kayaks-inside-house-44717388","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.