Transcript for Woman in Oklahoma home invasion left one burglar for dead: police

Police are releasing new details on a woman charged with murder in a botched Oklahoma home invasion saying she planned the crime. Investigators say 21 year old Elizabeth Rodriguez was supposed to be the getaway driver. She allegedly took three teenage boys to a home outside Tulsa on Monday. Then made them return to the house to steal more valuables all three were shot to death by the homeowner son detectives say Rodriguez drove off after the killings. She's now being held without bond on murder and burglary charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.