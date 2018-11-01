Woman rescued after getting pinned beneath New York City subway

The woman was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
0:23 | 01/11/18

Transcript for Woman rescued after getting pinned beneath New York City subway
A woman slipped and fell onto subway tracks from broken was hit by a train and survived the 22 year old. Pass down fell right on of the tracks from Williamsburg this morning it's happened at the Bedford avenue station the woman was hit by a man had. And bound L train but police say did not suffer a life threatening injuries firefighters were able to free the woman. About twenty minutes after she fell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52293521,"title":"Woman rescued after getting pinned beneath New York City subway","duration":"0:23","description":"The woman was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.","url":"/US/video/woman-rescued-pinned-beneath-york-city-subway-52293521","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
