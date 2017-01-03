2-year-old boy left for hours in hot car dies

More
Jacob Manchego was in the SUV for more than five hours, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
0:16 | 03/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2-year-old boy left for hours in hot car dies
Temperatures still got up to eighty degrees today so it doesn't take long for these cars overheat. And of course a child. Suffering from that. Heat inside the car in a very relatively quick time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45829890,"title":"2-year-old boy left for hours in hot car dies","duration":"0:16","description":"Jacob Manchego was in the SUV for more than five hours, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.","url":"/US/video/year-boy-left-hours-hot-car-dies-45829890","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.