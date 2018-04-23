Transcript for 4-year-old girl nearly dies from dry drowning

For old -- on a grace is safely at home race won't. Now she wasn't scared USU pursue pursue every. Even after being hooked up to IDs oxygen tanks in an -- wiser fighting an infection caused by the chemicals in her family pool it was just a finding you know when somebody whether. When go buyer swim by actually taken it on retention of pelican and a few water Adam and then somebody. Want to deal back to our and didn't realize that she was. RD on the other end of that water was blown down her throat in after immediately throwing up she began acting normal I would have known about it if that one person didn't write that story she's referring to this story about a four year old Texas boy who died last year after dry drowning lacy called that article right after the incident two days later Elian it developed a fever. By the next day her ski and was turning purple she knew something was wrong. I called my husband and I was crying and I just said you know they said the -- to the nearest ER and as quick as you can. The water at some point seat didn't Elian as month. And sheet was slowly dry drowning grace ads because of this little boy's parents and their story her daughter is a lack life. You know mom is hard work it. But you know I I read every article I can and as much as they can about being a parent just. Just to be ready if something like this happens. She's encouraging other parents to do the same. In Sarasota Heather Lee ABC action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.