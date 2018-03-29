1-year-old girl killed by stray bullet

Police say 12 people were inside a home when someone fired shots from the street.
1:07 | 03/29/18

Comments
Transcript for 1-year-old girl killed by stray bullet
Yeah. A one year old baby girl lost her life and since this. That doesn't actually I don't know what is offices around here so we'll get them. They are not okay. Because I'm not this hurts this hurts me. Plus our troll here I was profoundly moved emotionally to the point where are almost lost in the world and that's the reality. That's where we'll. Like there's a lot of hope it's I'm asking I'm asking very good. That's all eyes and this is tough. It's tough.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

