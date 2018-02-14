Transcript for 4-year-old girl missing after intruder beats mom

There are many things that we do not know yet there we are still investigating. What there's one thing that we know. And that is that high 82 it is missing. And we need everyone to be on the lookout. For this young. Young lady warriors old Heidi time. We know that she's still missing and we're looking for her. Every nook and cranny. As you can see behind me we've we've been we've had divers in the lake. Helicopters flying now that is daytime were looking in every place that we couldn't see last night. We don't know whether Heidi might have been taken away in a vehicle or not. And so anyway at this point please put the word out for all our citizens. To be on the lookout for Heidi help. The she is in the hospital. Apparently she was brutally. Beaten. And she's in reasonably. Fair condition under the circumstances and I understand will be undergoing. Some some surgery. She's considered medically to be in fair condition at this point. It's. It was an unwanted gifts. She did not invite anyone in two over this New. York. It did not. It's. Been seeing this does this it was a possibly Hispanic. Meal and description was very very brief. At this present time I would just let us live this mini meal at college.

