Transcript for New York City cafe sues Starbucks over 'unicorn' drink

Hey that Starbucks in a car proper chino I've got a lot of attention with now at the heart of a legal battle the company. Now slot with a ten million dollar hole federal lawsuit by a cafe in Brooklyn. Cafe claiming trademark infringement owners of the claims Starbucks you know calling for up to Gina was their idea the end GAAP basis it began selling its usual corn latte in December of 2016. And it was trademarked the next month. Starbucks launched its unicorn beverage last month we'll soon find out in the courts decide.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.