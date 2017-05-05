New York City cafe sues Starbucks over 'unicorn' drink

More
Starbucks is facing a $10 million trademark infringement lawsuit.
0:33 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York City cafe sues Starbucks over 'unicorn' drink
Hey that Starbucks in a car proper chino I've got a lot of attention with now at the heart of a legal battle the company. Now slot with a ten million dollar hole federal lawsuit by a cafe in Brooklyn. Cafe claiming trademark infringement owners of the claims Starbucks you know calling for up to Gina was their idea the end GAAP basis it began selling its usual corn latte in December of 2016. And it was trademarked the next month. Starbucks launched its unicorn beverage last month we'll soon find out in the courts decide.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47233678,"title":"New York City cafe sues Starbucks over 'unicorn' drink","duration":"0:33","description":"Starbucks is facing a $10 million trademark infringement lawsuit.","url":"/US/video/york-city-cafe-sues-starbucks-unicorn-drink-47233678","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.