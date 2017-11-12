Transcript for New York surgeon found dead in Park Avenue apartment

Their questions surrounding the weekend death of a prominent New York City trauma surgeon. Doctor dean large body was found in his park avenue apartment on Sunday police say he had a knife in his torso. Reports say the doctor was home with his eleven year old daughter and there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment. Doctor Lawrence treated it U2 frontman bonanno after the singer was injured in a biking accident in 2014.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.