New York surgeon found dead in Park Avenue apartment

More
Dr. Dean Lorich, 54, was the associate director of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He was also a professor at Weill Cornell Medical College.
0:24 | 12/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York surgeon found dead in Park Avenue apartment
Their questions surrounding the weekend death of a prominent New York City trauma surgeon. Doctor dean large body was found in his park avenue apartment on Sunday police say he had a knife in his torso. Reports say the doctor was home with his eleven year old daughter and there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment. Doctor Lawrence treated it U2 frontman bonanno after the singer was injured in a biking accident in 2014.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51714460,"title":"New York surgeon found dead in Park Avenue apartment","duration":"0:24","description":"Dr. Dean Lorich, 54, was the associate director of the Orthopedic Trauma Service at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He was also a professor at Weill Cornell Medical College.","url":"/US/video/york-surgeon-found-dead-park-avenue-apartment-51714460","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.