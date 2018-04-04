Transcript for YouTube shooting suspect was 'upset' with company's policies: Police

On Tuesday April 3 at 12:46 PM. The same brutal police department received numerous bad 11 calls. Reporting gunshots. At beat you campus located at 901 cherry avenue Jibril. Several police officers arrived at the scene at 12:48 PM two minutes after receiving the first call. Officers immediate immediately entered the campus and begin searching for a possible suspect. Arriving officers encountered numerous employees fleeing the building and one victim with a gunshot wound at the entrance of the building. While searching for the suspect shivered a police officers located a field female subject that was determined to be deceased. The cause of this individual's death is believed to be self inflicted gunshot. The deceased was so the deceased subject was ultimately identified. As the scene the jockey Bob them. A 39 year old female resident of San Diego California. She is our suspect in this investigation. Two additional gunshot victim from located after fleeing to an adjacent business. A total of four people were transported to the hospital for treatment three of those four were suffering from gunshot wounds. Following an initial search by Sam brutal officers to identify any immediate threats approve or was established service pointing allied agencies. If tactical teams conducted an extensive search of the entire campus located and I don't want cherry avenue. No other suspects were located nor are their believed to be any additional suspects involved in this crime. I don't had been reported missing by family members to the San Diego sheriff's office on April 2. She had been reported to have been missing since March 31. Early on the morning of April 3 act that was located by the Mountain View police department and removed from the State's missing persons system. Currently there is no evidence we can add them to any individuals. At the scene at the time of this incident. By Smith & Wesson nine millimeter semi automatic handgun registered to the suspect was recovered at the scene. Investigators also learned that suspect what the local gun range yesterday. Yesterday morning prior to visiting YouTube. The processing of the crime scene is being included up there on cherry avenue S chamber to investigators with the assistance of ATF. Are in the process of actually executing search warrants at two residences in Southern California believed to be associated with our suspect. The suspect has lead to a parked her vehicle to the rear of a neighboring business it access to campus VA parking garage. The suspect's vehicle has been secured and is expected in the process of the course of the next few days. Investigators Wolfe also be working to gain access to and review all social media related post. Associated with the suspect in an effort to further comprehend the motive for this crime. At this point the investigation it is believed the suspect was upset with policies and practices of you to this appears to be the motive of this for the sensitive.

