Video shows moment when teen falls from Six Flags 'sky ride'

Stunning video published on social media shows the moment when a teenage girl dropped from a stopped ride at an upstate New York amusement park and fell into a crowd of park visitors and employees who had gathered below her to catch her.

The unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, survived the ordeal and is at Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries, according to The Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

"This is insane! We were just about to leave The Great Escape a Six Flags theme park, when I hear screams of a girl calling for help! People and security started to gasp and gather not knowing what to do. The ride continued to dangle her for 2-3 minutes before it stopped. Once it stopped she continued to hang for about 3-4 minutes screaming!," Facebook user Crystal Nadareski wrote in a post accompanying the video.

The accident happened on the “Sky Ride” at Six Flags Amusement Park, about 55 miles north of Albany, New York.

Six Flags released a statement saying that New York State's Department of Labor has cleared the ride for operation, but that no one can use it until an internal review of the incident has occurred.

"As the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and out of an abundance of caution, the ride will remain closed while we conduct a thorough internal review," the company wrote in a statement.

Matthew Howard Sr. told the Associated Press that he was leaving the amusement park Saturday evening when he heard screams, and then saw the girl dangling from the two-person pod. He and his daughter positioned themselves below her as security approached.

I said: `It's `OK! It's OK to let go, I'll catch you, honey,"' Howard told the AP.

Howard and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, caught the brunt of the girl’s fall, and helped carry her towards emergency workers who later arrived at the scene. Howard was treated for minor back injuries after the incident.

"I couldn't let that little girl die," he told the AP. "No one wants to put himself underneath a body like that, but I couldn't stand by and watch."