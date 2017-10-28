From White House to the jury box, Obama is called up for court duty

The 44th president of the United States is slated to serve on a jury in the Chicago area in November.

Former President Barack Obama could, like other prospective jurors, be called upon for either a crimiinal or civil court proceeding in Chicago or its suburbs.

Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans informed county commissioners Friday of the former president's prospective jury service.

The judge said Obama's safety "will be uppermost in our minds."

Obama, who owns properties in Washington, D.C., and Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood, is registered to vote in Chicago.

Jurors in Cook County earn $17.20 a day.

Tha Associated Press contributed to this report.