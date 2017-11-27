White House reveals 2017 Christmas decorations

Nov 27, 2017, 7:04 PM ET
The official White House Christmas tree stands in the Blue Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations, Nov. 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The theme of the White House holiday decorations this year is "Time-Honored Traditions."

First lady Melania Trump hosted members of the press and children from Joint Base Andrews at an unveiling of this year's White House Christmas decorations today.

The theme this year, "Time-Honored Traditions," credited to Trump, is intended as a homage to 200 years of White House holiday customs.

The decorations include 53 Christmas trees, 71 Christmas wreaths, more than 12,000 ornaments and a 200-pound gingerbread reproduction of the White House.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall were decorated with multiple Christmas trees covered in crystal ornaments and artificial snow inspired by the "Nutcracker Suite" theme of the 1961 White House holiday decorations.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall are decorated with "The Nutcracker Suite" theme during a media preview of holiday decorations at the White House,Nov. 27, 2017.

The Red Room contained a smaller Christmas tree and decorations made of holiday treats and candies. There, the first lady sat with children from Joint Base Andrews to make holiday decorations out of gumdrops.

The Red Room decorated as part of 2017 holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2017.

A press release from the White House states, "Throughout the month of December, the White House will host more than 100 open houses and many receptions. More than 25,000 visitors will walk the halls taking part in public tours."

First Lady Melania Trump hugs children in the East Room as she tours Christmas decorations at the White House, Nov. 27, 2017.

The gingerbread White House stands in the East Dining Room during a media preview of holiday decorations at the White House, Nov. 27, 2017.

Decorations line the East Colonnade during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decor at the White House Nov. 27, 2017.

The library at the White House with a tree made of books, during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations Nov. 27, 2017.

The official White House Christmas tree stands in the Blue Room at the White House during a press preview of the 2017 holiday decorations, Nov. 27, 2017. The theme of the White House holiday decorations this year is "Time-Honored Traditions."

