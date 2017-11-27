First lady Melania Trump hosted members of the press and children from Joint Base Andrews at an unveiling of this year's White House Christmas decorations today.

The theme this year, "Time-Honored Traditions," credited to Trump, is intended as a homage to 200 years of White House holiday customs.

The decorations include 53 Christmas trees, 71 Christmas wreaths, more than 12,000 ornaments and a 200-pound gingerbread reproduction of the White House.

The Grand Foyer and Cross Hall were decorated with multiple Christmas trees covered in crystal ornaments and artificial snow inspired by the "Nutcracker Suite" theme of the 1961 White House holiday decorations.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

The Red Room contained a smaller Christmas tree and decorations made of holiday treats and candies. There, the first lady sat with children from Joint Base Andrews to make holiday decorations out of gumdrops.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

A press release from the White House states, "Throughout the month of December, the White House will host more than 100 open houses and many receptions. More than 25,000 visitors will walk the halls taking part in public tours."

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Carolyn Kaster/AP

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

Alex Wong/Getty Images