Suspected killer of sheriff's office corporal captured in Maine

Apr 28, 2018, 1:16 PM ET
PHOTO: John Williams of Madison, Maine, and his tattooed upper body are shown in these photos released by authorities.
The 29-year-old man accused of gunning down a sheriff’s office corporal in Maine and who evaded authorities for days has been captured, authorities said Saturday.

John Daniel Williams had been on the run since allegedly shooting Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office to death Wednesday morning in Norridgewock.

PHOTO: This undated photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine.
He was apprehended at 12:43 p.m. in Norridgewock, about an hour after Cole’s widow urged him to surrender.

"#UPDATE #MANHUNT IS OVER," the Maine State Police Department tweeted. "PUBLIC IS SAFE."

#UPDATE #MANHUNT IS OVER. PUBLIC IS SAFE. MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.

"I urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in or at least reach out to law enforcement," she said in a statement. "Mr. Williams, be assured you'll be treated the same way Corporal Cole would have treated you if you had given him the opportunity -- with dignity and respect."

"We just want you to talk to someone," she added. "Please, please talk to us."

PHOTO: These undated photos released by authorities show John Williams of Madison, Maine, and his tattooed upper body.
After the killing, Williams allegedly stole the corporal's cruiser, drove to a local convenience store and committed a robbery, authorities said. The cruiser was later found abandoned in Norridgewock.

Williams had been considered armed and dangerous.

PHOTO: This undated photo released, April 26, 2018, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows the tattooed upper body of John Williams.
A $20,000 reward was being offered for information leading to his arrest.

The details of the arrest were not immediately released.

Authorities said a news conference was scheduled for 5 p.m.

