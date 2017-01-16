Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Omar Mateen Arrested in San Francisco

Jan 16, 2017, 12:09 PM ET
PHOTO: Law enforcement mobile command vehicles line the street next to the scene of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting, June 16, 2016, in Orlando, Florida.PlayDavid Goldman/AP Photo
WATCH Orlando Shooter's Wife Says She Was 'Unaware of Everything'

The wife of the gunman who carried out a mass shooting an Orlando, Florida, nightclub was arrested by the FBI today in San Francisco, the FBI and her lawyer said.

Gunman Omar Mateen's wife, Noor Salman, faces two federal charges: obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

She is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a first appearance, her lawyer told ABC News. Salman is expected to be extradited to Tampa, Florida, where she was indicted.

Police's Play-by-Play of Orlando Shooting Revealed: From 'Shots Fired' to 'Subject Down'

Pulse Nightclub Released Back to Owner After Mass Shooting Investigation

Mateen was killed in a police shootout after he carried out the June 12 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people.