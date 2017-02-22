Winning numbers drawn for $435 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $435.3 million -- the first time it's topped $400 million in nearly three months.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 52, 10, 61, 28, and 13. The Powerball is 2.

The $435.3 million jackpot is paid out over 29 years.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to The Associated Press.

If there is no winner, the prize will increase again ahead of Saturday's drawing.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.