Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana

The winning ticket for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, worth an estimated $435.3 million, was sold in Indiana, a spokesperson for the Hoosier Lottery confirmed early Thursday morning.

The spokesperson said the ticket was sold at a gas station in Lafayette, Indiana, which is about an hour northwest of Indianapolis.

It's the first time that the jackpot topped $400 million in nearly three months, and it's the seventh largest jackpot win in Powerball history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 52, 10, 61, 28, and 13. The Powerball is 2.

The $435.3 million jackpot is paid out over 29 years.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million, according to The Associated Press.

If no one claim's the winning ticket, the prize will increase again ahead of Saturday's drawing.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.