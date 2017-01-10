At least a dozen states from California to Minnesota are under some sort of winter weather alert or flood alert as storms that have battered the western part of the country with rain or snow are expected to travel east today, rolling into the Midwest.

Since Friday afternoon, up to 11.84 inches of rain fell north of San Francisco. Meanwhile, Reno, Nevada, had 2.87 inches of rain so far this month, making it the city's wettest month in 9 years.

Here's the current view of Wingfield Park. Please stay away from the water. #NVFlood17 pic.twitter.com/kDegGDUlYB — City of Reno (@CityofReno) January 8, 2017

NDOT #NVFlood17 related Road Closures Update go to https://t.co/GwEQ3kmZvf

Pyramid Lake Area photo attached pic.twitter.com/LIdAvz5l4N — NV Emergency Mgmt (@NVEmergencyMgmt) January 9, 2017

Sacramento set a record for daily rainfall on Monday with 1.95 inches, and it isn't likely to let up any time soon. More rain is expected in central California today, as a brand new storm is about to pass through.

The Napa, Russian and Navarro Rivers, located in northern California, are all expected to rise as a result of the storms.

Avalanche blocking both west and east I-70 Vail pass. Road closures at Vail and Copper Mtn. pic.twitter.com/WjrqDaXnh1 — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, an avalanche on Interstate-70 early this morning hit a semi truck and closed Vail Pass in Colorado, forcing the Colorado Department of Transportation to close parts of the highway.

?Be careful out in #Colorado winds are dangerous today. We saw this on the way to work. #KKTV #COSprings #BeSafe? A photo posted by Colorado Commercial Roofing (@coloradocommroofing) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:59am PST

Trucks are taking a beating in Colorado in general. Winds were so powerful on Monday that it apparently flipped a semi onto its side.