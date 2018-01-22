Woman battling brain cancer gets puppy surprise

Courtney Gessford has been battling brain cancer for the last three years.

For over a year, it was Gessford’s dream to be showered with puppies.

So when the 28-year-old’s friends and family reached out to the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, California, the shelter was “thrilled” to make her dream come true.

Gessford had no idea what was in store when she arrived at the shelter on Jan 10. Needless to say, she was thrilled with the surprise.

“This is like the best day, the best moment, of my life,” Gessford said in a video that was recorded by the shelter staff and posted on Facebook.

“We hope that the healing power of puppies has brought her one step closer to recovery,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The video has been shared nearly 21,000 times on Facebook.