Woman escapes car swallowed by Florida sinkhole

Jaw-dropping footage was captured at a shopping center parking lot in Ocala, Florida, on Sunday when a sinkhole swallowed up a car.

According to firefighters on the scene, the sinkhole was roughly 20 feet by 20 feet and just as deep.

Seth Wing, who shot video of the incident at Gateway Paza, witnessed an elderly driver get out of her car just as the sinkhole opened.

“She just walked out of the car; she was shaking,” Wing told the ABC affiliate in Orlando, WFTV-TV.

Emergency officials also responded to flooded vehicles in the parking lot of the nearby Shady Oaks Shopping Center.