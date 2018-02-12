Woman pleads guilty to 1998 baby kidnapping that garnered national attention

A woman pleaded guilty today to kidnapping a newborn baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raising her for 19 years in South Carolina.

Gloria Williams, 52, entered guilty pleas to charges of felony kidnapping and interference of custody in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Jacksonville, Florida, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Williams of Walterboro, South Carolina, told Judge Marianne Aho that she acted alone in the July 10, 1998, abduction of the infant born as Kamiyah Mobley at University Medical Center in Jacksonville.

"Mrs. Williams, are you entering a plea of guilty also because you are in fact guilty?" Aho asked the defendant.

Williams replied, "Yes, ma'am."

Her plea came on the same day her trial was to begin in the case. Under the agreement with prosecutors, Williams faces a sentence of anywhere zero to 22 years in prison when Aho sentences her in May.

If she had gone to trial and was found guilty, Williams would have faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.