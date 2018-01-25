Woman shot in head at Vegas concert set to leave hospital: 'I will come back stronger'

Jan 25, 2018, 10:42 AM ET
Jovanna Calzadillas, right, reads from a prepared statement with husband Frank Calzadillas, left, during a news conference prior to her release from the Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Josephs Hospital, Jan. 24, 2018, in Phoenix.PlayRoss D. Franklin/AP
An Arizona mother of two who was shot in the head during the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas is set to leave the hospital today after suffering such a severe brain injury that doctors didn't think she would survive.

"On Oct. 1, a part of me changed," Jovanna Calzadillas said haltingly at a news conference Wednesday, nearly four months after she was shot in a sniper's attack that killed 58 people -- the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

PHOTO: Mourners hold their candles in the air during a moment of silence during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Oct. 8, 2017 in Las Vegas. Drew Angerer/Getty Images, FILE
Mourners hold their candles in the air during a moment of silence during a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, Oct. 8, 2017 in Las Vegas.

PHOTO: A candlelight vigil is seen, Oct. 2, 2017 on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.Chris Wattie/Reuters
A candlelight vigil is seen, Oct. 2, 2017 on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.

"I spoke to three doctors there and they all told me the same thing -- that there was nothing they could do for Jovanna and that it was a non-survivable injury," her police officer husband, Frank Calzadillas, said emotionally at the news conference.

Frank Calzadillas was contemplating whether to take his young wife off of life support when she came to him in a dream, and "hugged me and kissed me and she said everything's going to be OK," he said.

PHOTO: Las Vegas mass shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas smiles during a news conference prior to her release from the Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Josephs Hospital, Jan. 24, 2018, in Phoenix.Ross D. Franklin/AP
Las Vegas mass shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas smiles during a news conference prior to her release from the Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital, Jan. 24, 2018, in Phoenix.

So the family kept fighting.

On Oct. 19, Jovanna Calzadillas was transported to Phoenix to receive treatment at Barrow Neurological Institute and Select Specialty Hospital.

The 30-year-old was forced to re-learn how to do every day tasks.

"She has been a go-getter" and "worked hard at everything we've given her," said Dr. Christina Kwasnica, medical director of neuro-rehabilitation at Barrow Neurological Institute.

Dr. Christina Kwasnica, right, talks about the injury sustained by Las Vegas mass shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas, left, during a news conference at the Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Josephs Hospital, Jan. 24, 2018, in Phoenix.Ross D. Franklin/AP
Dr. Christina Kwasnica, right, talks about the injury sustained by Las Vegas mass shooting victim Jovanna Calzadillas, left, during a news conference at the Barrow Neurological Institute at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital, Jan. 24, 2018, in Phoenix.

"We will not let people like him win and we will not live in fear," Jovanna Calzadillas said.

The recovering mother added, "Even though I will not be the same old Jovanna, I will come back stronger."

