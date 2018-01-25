An Arizona mother of two who was shot in the head during the Oct. 1 massacre in Las Vegas is set to leave the hospital today after suffering such a severe brain injury that doctors didn't think she would survive.

"On Oct. 1, a part of me changed," Jovanna Calzadillas said haltingly at a news conference Wednesday, nearly four months after she was shot in a sniper's attack that killed 58 people -- the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

"I spoke to three doctors there and they all told me the same thing -- that there was nothing they could do for Jovanna and that it was a non-survivable injury," her police officer husband, Frank Calzadillas, said emotionally at the news conference.

Frank Calzadillas was contemplating whether to take his young wife off of life support when she came to him in a dream, and "hugged me and kissed me and she said everything's going to be OK," he said.

So the family kept fighting.

On Oct. 19, Jovanna Calzadillas was transported to Phoenix to receive treatment at Barrow Neurological Institute and Select Specialty Hospital.

The 30-year-old was forced to re-learn how to do every day tasks.

"She has been a go-getter" and "worked hard at everything we've given her," said Dr. Christina Kwasnica, medical director of neuro-rehabilitation at Barrow Neurological Institute.

"We will not let people like him win and we will not live in fear," Jovanna Calzadillas said.

The recovering mother added, "Even though I will not be the same old Jovanna, I will come back stronger."