Woman stabs mother after holding her 3-year-old at knifepoint on Greyhound bus

A woman stabbed multiple passengers on a Greyhound traveling from Las Vegas to central California on Monday before slitting her own throat, according to authorities in California.

The incident started when the suspect, Teresa Ann Andrade Madrigal, threatened a 3-year-old girl.

"She grabbed a 3-year-old around the neck and held the child at knifepoint," Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said at a press conference. The child's mother was stabbed in the abdomen as she tried to grab her daughter.

That's when passengers Nathan Wanhala and Spencer Williams intervened, along with bus driver Mike Phillips.

The suspect "showed a knife and started to get hysterical," Wanhala said. "Started stabbing at the mother and that's when I jumped up and almost got stabbed myself trying to just stop her from trying to hurt the mother and daughter."

There were five victims in total, and two were transported to the hospital. None had life-threatening injuries. Madrigal was hospitalized after slitting her own throat and had to undergo surgery.

The incident ocurred in Tulare, California, about three hours from the Greyhound's destination in Oakland.