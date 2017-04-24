A Wisconsin woman said she suffered second-degree burns on her arm after her Fitbit tracker exploded.

Dina Mitchell said she had owned her Fitbit Flex 2 for about two weeks when the fitness tracking device allegedly caught fire on her arm while she was reading a book on Tuesday night.

"I was literally just sitting and reading when my Fitbit exploded,” Mitchell told ABC News in an emailed statement on Sunday. "It was either defective or really mad I was sitting still so long… I don’t know. Either way, It burned the heck out of my arm."

She said she ripped the device off of her arm as it was still burning and tossed it onto the floor. Mitchell said her doctor had to pick pieces of plastic and rubber out of her arm after the incident.

An emergency care provider in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area told ABC News affiliate KTRK that Mitchell was treated the day after she said the incident occurred.

Dina Mitchell

Mitchell, who said she got the tracker as a birthday gift, said Fitbit offered her a free replacement device after she notified the company about the apparent malfunction.

A spokesperson for Fitbit told ABC News that the company is investigating the issue.

"We are extremely concerned about Ms. Mitchell’s report regarding her Flex 2 and take it very seriously, as the health and safety of our customers is our top priority," the company said in a statement.

“We are not aware of any other complaints of this nature and see no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2,” the company added.

Fitbit said it planned to share more information as soon as it was able to.