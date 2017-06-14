The Arkansas Department of Health is investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who died on Monday after being alone in a hot daycare vehicle for hours, authorities said.

Christopher Gardner was found unresponsive in a sealed van parked outside of Ascent Child Care Center in West Memphis, Arkansas, according to police. The facility cares for children with special needs.

An employee had reportedly picked the child up to transport him to school on Monday morning, but he was never taken off the bus. The exact cause of death is still under investigation, but the heat index nearly reached 100 degrees Monday afternoon in West Memphis.

"We're working to see whether the policies were followed," Arkansas DHS spokesperson Amy Webb told reporters Tuesday. "Clearly they weren't in this case. So we need to find out what the break down was, how that break down happened and then were people properly trained?"

The agency said the driver and the child care staff member are required to walk to the back of the vehicle to check each seat. Child care centers are also supposed to compare the transportation roster with the class attendance sheet to make sure each child is accounted for, according to the DHS.

Christopher's mother, Ashley Smith, said that she is desperate to get to the bottom of what happened.

"I just need some answers," Smith told ABC affiliate WPTY on Tuesday. "I've never been through this in my life. I wouldn't put nobody through this."

Ascent issued a statement on Tuesday, saying they were "heartbroken" by the child's death.

"There are simply no words to express the overwhelming sadness we feel at the death of this child," Ascent Children's Health Services said in a statement. "We are heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family."