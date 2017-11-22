6-year-old boys who met during leukemia treatment get to be pilots for a day

Aviation buffs Jack Kirkbride and Houston Pirrung, both 6 years old, recently went on a mission with the U.S. Air Force that they will likely never forget.

Jack and Houston, who have been dubbed the battle buddies, became fast friends while undergoing treatment for leukemia at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The two were honored on Friday for their bravery — and their love of aviation was acknowledged — as they visited Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The boys participated in the Pilot for a Day program, sponsored by the Check-6 Foundation.

As part of their visit, Jack and Houston were given personalized fighter pilot uniforms and received a tour inside the cockpit of an aircraft.

The boys also flew an F-16 in a simulator and led Air Force service members in the Pledge of Allegiance.

For the youngsters, it was a day to remember, and it was topped off with both receiving their Air Force wings.