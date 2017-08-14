Now Playing: Counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., burned a Confederate flag

Now Playing: Charlottesville rally organizer's press conference ends early

Now Playing: Lost art is rediscovered

Now Playing: Aftermath in Charlottesville, Virginia

Now Playing: Crowd applauds Virginia state troopers

Now Playing: Young woman killed in Charlottesville violence 'was a strong person'

Now Playing: College football coach surprises third-stringer with a full scholarship

Now Playing: Train carrying liquid petroleum gas derails in Northeastern Oklahoma

Now Playing: Pharmacy chains accused of overcharging for generic drugs

Now Playing: New details about Ohio man facing murder charges in Charlottesville

Now Playing: One dead, at least 30 injured after violent clashes, car ramming in Charlottesville

Now Playing: 2 Virginia state troopers die in helicopter crash

Now Playing: What investigators will look at in Charlottesville incident

Now Playing: Suspected driver in deadly Charlottesville crash arrested

Now Playing: Eyewitness of deadly Charlottesville crash speaks out

Now Playing: Man charged with murder for plowing into crowd in Charlottesville: Police

Now Playing: One of FBI's Most Wanted fugitives captured in Virginia

Now Playing: White nationalist rally turns violent in Charlottesville, VA