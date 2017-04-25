Transcript for Arkansas carries out first double execution since 2000

We're gonna start this morning with the breaking news those fast moving developments in Arkansas which has now become the first state to carry out. A double execution in seventeen years to convicted murderers were put to death have been just hours of each other but. Not without some eleventh hour legal maneuvers by a federal judge. ABC's Maggie really joins us live now from the newsroom with the latest. Maggie good morning Diane intended as Jack Jones is at situated around 7:20 yesterday evening. Followed closely by Marcel Williams just a few hours later. Boy and his fate was touching go through out the night his lawyer claiming that the execution of Jones. Earlier in the evening was inhumane cruel and caused the man and an usual amount of pain. And that's both Jones and Williams were morbidly obese he said the lethal drugs might also be ineffective. State said these claims were false and ultimately went ahead with the execution. Now Arkansas hadn't had an execution for nearly twelve years but then the government realize that one of the drugs they used for lethal injection. Was set to expire on April 30. So the governor scheduled for double ax to kitchens and just eleven days. Four have been put on hold one inmate was killed last week and the last man has had to be executed on Thursday. Any kind of have apparently talking about this throughout the week. Get mad you know one of the big issues is that these drugs that they used in the execution at least some of them are kind of hard to come by why are they in such short supply. Stay at exactly will more and more manufacturers. Are no longer allowing their drugs to be using these X accused in many saying they're afraid of the PR backlash. And end at 31 states or acts occasions our legal delays are often comment due to drug shortages but this kind of rushed to push acts occasions that pristine Arkansas is fairly rare. And if all eight executions hat happened. It would have been the most in such a short time period since the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. Now Arkansas keep CA identity of its drug suppliers a secret so they're hoping that can help persuade drug companies to still work with them. They admit that even with that secrecy the states that it still has difficulty. Gaining those lethal drugs then again this. Gonna see how this plays out as the day goes on because one of those execution sounded. And particularly gruesome there Maggie thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.