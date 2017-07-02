Transcript for 'The Bachelor' Week 6 Recap

Well you came back so that means you must like torches. I wanted to talk about that bachelor. I'd chasing your backs are analyst Jack Shea of course here with the data out from last night. Very emotional epicenter is upset about it really was I was all worked up under the what heroes they should have brought the constitution is that it offends god and some vodka that runs through the battle group well her. Custody headline here serious reduction of women on bachelor. Nick and ladies feel pressure rising won't go twelve women started this whole mess there was a rose ceremony Alexis Jamie Josephine. Josephine met her Waterloo she. Well. Nine remaining roll that beautiful bachelor footage of the awful saint Thomas you know where Christina and nick. Had their one on one day Christina very nice girl that. This clearly she told the heartbreaking story about growing up in Russia. The things went well here. Which you can't say for the rest of this episode Christina good for her she got the rose in next big group date. Who ruthlessly hanging out on the huge have a good time. That didn't go very well affect it went completely wrong. None of the women seem to be particularly happy person who was born singer who most of her frustration was jasmine. She had just about had it with the whole thing including saying she wanted to choke Natal. And all that yeah she doubt had lots of sitting around lots of emotion being played. They have a nick and jasmine have a conversation jasmine you've got to go fit. I don't know how they remain. Okay next 211 date Whitney and Danielle or as she was being pulled do you low. Whitney was the first one she got left behind. On the beach. The helicopter shot probably lucky for her the helicopter left her there abandoned her so much truly and honestly I'm that are never coming back admitting he made it back we'll never know that I had an. They thought yep could adapt point seven were left things were looking good for below at that point. Until they weren't. It wasn't feeling it will do you lol either. She tells all deal loaded you've got to goes well right now I the next candidate took them out now six or left nick stand next. Nick invades the looking like the grim reaper is he had invaded the UO women's sweep. It's based is achieving new lows by the second. Wondering if all this is gonna windup president did enforcement public next. Kids count kiss kiss challenges our house at a 50% to truly love. All talk about it and new low water is going you do get the idea that maybe the lucky ones are those who have gone. Yeah. I. I tomatoes are gone Jack means himself as well. Why thanks connect through credit and my favorite bachelor noted that resolutely. Bergen will Rondo in the meantime it from the bachelor to. The Brinkley. Christie Brinkley returning to Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. And she's bringing her daughters with her. The Reagan 63 years all say that again 63 and check her out still just drop dead gorgeous and her daughters are also sentenced to. They've how little family trio going on and coordinated but some suits of course this visit the beautiful beaches of Turks and caicos while senator to getting on with things and. No not at all Brinkley first grace the cover get this MSI in 1979. Before hanging up her bikini and 2004. She says she came out of retirement for one last go at the encouragement of her daughters it does beg the question. Good genes are good doctors well either way good work good. Everybody spent.

