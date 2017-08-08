Transcript for "The Bachelorette" Season Finale Recap

Yeah and it is a bases that that's another emotional season in the book you know what I learned. True love is walking by a woman's eyelashes for two days. That's what I learn from the bachelor. Read last night and very gifted Jack is here to break it all down and explain why. That's significant and I ask you as impressive as the first prop we've had happen later this early season finale. Yeah us yes that's good let's go to our leader put that right next to the roadster for. After a long straight let's just remind everybody where we were those are your. Let me check in the back of Spain Rio pop. Thai news. Left for the final rose ceremony Eric Ryan and Peter Eric. Got the blue. Sort through that. The guy was the guy was total class on the way out. Yeah actually they expressed love for each other the dank Rachel for a basically haven't I'm on the show no bitterness no feet. Possibly all of these what bearish. Next. Peter and Rachel. This was emotional. Did she do want to talk emotion there it is Peter could never quite get there and say you know I'm ready to do this thing I'm ready to propose it setter etc. Says I don't feel I'm ready to ask you to marry me tomorrow. Well that didn't sit very well with Rachel. And despite the fact that they expressed love for each other no one was budging from their positions that's usually not good in situations like this. Rachel down the stairs out the door into the rain Peter. City up. They go there are separate. Weighing wrong down the first thing you do is just take your sweater often cry into it. That was that all right next. With Peter and Eric. On the way ought to gone well who's it going to be that only leaves Bryan who left just. Oh you are brightly watch who threw a very windy. Setting that they had it looked like it'd sounded like bin engine was blowing on her. But. He eventually. We had a don't let's put it that way tree here is the big moment. Rachel. And seeing. Will you be my brain. Rapper yeah man. Who. Yes they're living. So you know. There as well I love being around mailing address at I think there is beginning to ring yeah giving entering the ring as an Angel gave up a shot at love. For ring basically you know did you hit about love with Peter but he says. Bryant's and the whole time. Well by the way we are and where we're sort of run out of time you have so we got to get through this part yet way back when this whole ordeal started. On Memorial Day the analysts made his prediction let's hear the prediction won't rule political and her yeah predicts. Brian. Will be moved. Hi and ran. Bart engaged yes let's get better right Ryan and Rachel are engaged. We have the date stamp on that out. There was walls and on YouTube may 23 while all here. That's chatter or sell. Spain gal is to bail out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.