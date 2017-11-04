Transcript for "Dancing With the Stars" week 4 recap

It is a Tuesday and it is this case so what we're due to the start but. The ballroom Dancing With The Stars an episode that always means a lot of tears the most memorable year episode. That's right it lots of Kleenex and in the house all throughout the night but especially. When Olympian Nancy Kerrigan revealed her years of trouble having a family. Her fox trot get a nine from Len who said she's still a. Front runner. It's a tough battle scene talked about it and then there are some old miles. Who started her dance crying and ended it. Balding head hugged her most memorable year was when she got abducted by her grandparents and judges loved her Walt send. Gave her the second highest score of the season for grandparents were there as well. She received her scorers and everybody in tears. It's such a beautiful story and you've got to see that all throughout the Olympics he would talk about them constantly and they're always there watching her. I mean on the mild lighten things up a little bit for those who needed to be left his memorable yeah. When he seven team. Because he won't that was his time as the bachelor. He performed around the it's good but that's your certainly is her most advanced. He's got a back door of this season let's say you bet Morales. Let's move along the. Let's just say his most memorable here is tax least memorable year of this fight tanks as he had to live through it. Ethnic violence and that's energy. Bull rider. Bar Bolton has been overshadowed in the distance and but consider an incredible story of being paralyzed just a year ago. He had its best score yet. Very cool but it was running back Rashad Jennings that brought the house down he gave fans is about his dad not being there Horton of the kids. And the judges were just. And blown away that moment of Mormon C Moore arts and dance and he ended that stands up just sobbing into his father's arms but I. 39. I don't think he owns the food. Teacher. I am not. Madison. Think what we're going on for weeks now where we've seen bad but no other wonderful moment their for a side and his dad it's really an emotional night overall. But someone had to go mr. teen Kim Waltz to amazing grace getting his highest score of the season. Ilyce and announced he got a standing O though from the crowd. That didn't below and then in any minute. To his fans and not quite the same level of everybody else says I think every really that's an imbalance. This is points out he's like I tell you I'm not good at bats see but it is they get entertaining advantage of that mistake me.

