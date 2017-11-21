Transcript for DC decks the halls!

That of course is post Malone thumb would this year's Christmas classic. The rock star and of course a star of any Christmas every year is a tree. That's -- and over at the White House they have re seeing to their official Chris mystery and ABC's captain falters was there for the big unveiling Kevin good morning. Good morning Diane in can this not. How they season has officially kicked off here at the White House. For Slaney Mani had some. Welcoming the White House Christmas tree on Monday Trish dating back over. Fifty years now she ushered in the first Christmas tree up her husband's administration alongside sun bear and this year's tree as you see there are not horse drawn carriage is a Wisconsin Vernon street. And as a whopping real teen and a half. Feet it's not easy for growers to get their tree display it in the White House. The National Christmas Tree Association holds an annual contest where industry experts and consumers. Vote on the tree the winners this year our gym in Diane Chapman who aren't strangers to this they also present at White House Christmas trees in 1998 and 2003. Now Christmas did come a bit early this year for the trumps typically these trees are rife. Friday the day after Thanksgiving the first Finley is expected though to spend their holiday at their morrow boggle club. An Florida though needless to say the holiday traditions look into their later this afternoon at the White House where president trump is expected to uses presidential pardon power took part in. To Thanksgiving Turkey is. Diane can this. Thanks Catherine and then those turkeys every now spending the night across the street at the fancy hotel threatened by all and I are hanging now I get it below. Hi. Can. Okay. There are Thai Bo not to be confused good point Jack. That this goes a look at the Randall the anticipation building there. But then give it up. For the cameras are rolling they make the announcement and then some dude. Lovely incident for the they walks it does this sad. Everybody was laid this guy is going. Too bad they're ready to do the viking clap like today that inauguration night ground. Christmas has arrived certainly still has.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.