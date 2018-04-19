Transcript for Donald Trump's Wednesday-night news conference

And president compass setting a new warning to North Korea he says he'll walk out of his upcoming meeting with Kim Jung and if things don't go his way. The same time the president is answering your questions about the Russian investigation. And special counsel Robert Muller's job security ABC's shenae Norman has the latest on both stories today good morning. Good morning. Denuclearization. Of the cream peninsula is a top priority for president trump. And it is anticipated meeting with Kim Jong-un but he still facing some hurdles before that sit down ever happens. The secret is out. The White House confirming CIA director Mike Pompeo travel to Pyongyang over Easter weekend to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jung who. Great meeting with him John. And got along with them really well really it. That kind of gotten very quickly gets along with people. That meeting marking the highest level meeting between US official in North Korean leader in nearly two decades and it's expecting to be topped in the coming weeks as president from plants to sit down with Kim himself. In May or early June. Holding to convince the dictator take give up his nuclear program if I think that it's a meeting. That is not going to be fruitful. We're not going to go. If the meeting when I'm there is not fruitful. I will respectfully leave the meeting. But despite those big foreign policy plans to Russia investigation is still front and center is no collusion. There was no collusion with Russia during Wednesday's press conference with Japanese prime minister Shinto Bobbitt. President trump downplayed speculation over whether hellfire special counsel Robert Moeller or deputy attorney general rob Wolfenstein. They've been saying I'm going to get rid of them for the last three months. Four months five months and they're still here. And as far as his face to face with Kim Jung Hoon president trump says the US is negotiating to free three American prisoners being held in North Korea. But at this point finding a secure location for trumping came to me hasn't been easy Diane attendants questioning aren't for us live in DC thanks to an.

