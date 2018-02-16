Transcript for FBI was warned about threats from alleged Florida school gunman

So that when there were plenty of signs of trouble and men are Mississippi reported this. Take a look today FBI last fall a YouTube comment posted by user. Named Nicholas Cruz saying I want to be professional school shooter the FBI says it couldn't track down the user. Let's friend former FBI special agent Steve Gomez ST when things like this happen you try to look Borough any signs that could've been miss. Hottest something like this get missed. Well the problem and that dead posting about the or did it professional school shooter. I'm it was initially reported to the Jack Mississippi FBI office. And be conducted investigations. And eight but it looks like it's a limited investigation and there are some. Discussion amongst FBI folks as to what could have been done. Undergoes a type of circumstances not a problem I have with this is the fact that these types of situations B school shootings are so prevalent around the country. That you have to make sure that you are doing everything still Europe I heard somebody earlier talk about. The FBI mangled that limits feel about the you can doing these investigations. The very clear statement of basically a threat to each school not a problem but it doesn't say what school you went and so on that's the difficult. But see how common is it did you know quickly how common is it to see. A comment like this is happen all the time it seemed unusual to us now but what does it feel like from your perspective. We beauty comics like this you start a blog that horror you know that where people post something. And they say something we don't bet that could be interpreted as a threat. And so that use we have go to law enforcement. And then they typically engage with service provider in this it is YouTube. And they try to get you know who who the person is that subscribe to that that name now it its says Nicholas Cruz. Don't open it did Nicholas group that committed this attack or somebody using the name. But that's essential to this investigation now it would have been essentially personal or. It seems there have been at least three arrests of possible copycats including one who posted on solution needed this message. Round two of Florida tomorrow. Which fuels are parents look for. They have to look for any single law that pose there. That indicates a just like we just talked about. And anything that's. Threatening in this case you get somebody holding a gun. Talking a program to and we all know what round two Florida meet means another you know school cheating. Or in kind of shooting. And so if parents. Are made aware of this and their kids that kids see this kind of information. Did they needed something right away what are the parent whether to faculty member school. Need to alert people right away because. We have to think that's serious there's no longer an environment where we think what that market happened in my neighborhood in my community. Out to alert somebody and after it over to the law enforcement agencies so they can take as with the action as big amp. And does seem and feel as if there were plenty of red flag so we'll miss some people who were alerting the authorities but nothing happened. Arce Gomez joining us on the phone from LA thank you.

