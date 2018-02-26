Transcript for Florida students return to school following mass shooting

And this week does begin the slow return to school for students and teachers and park when it comes as a Broward County sheriff comes under. Growing pressure to explain his department's response to the shooting. This morning an inside look at Stoneman Douglas high school. Students hearing these videos with a ABC news as they return to the school for the first time since the massacre that left seventeen people dead. It heavy lake after Alex. It's imagine what went down and seeing the building again it's like it it's alive. Thousands of people including students and parents. Attended a voluntary campus orientation. Did feel sat in on the gonna and I feel as soon. As a lot of you know backpacks and classrooms that kids we're gonna. Were able to take that they. So. You know when you see a lot of students. And the freshman building where the massacre happened will never be used again the superintendent says it'll be torn down and likely the scene of a memorial park. Meanwhile Florida governor Rick Scott now calling for an investigation into the shooting response as the Broward County sheriff comes under pressure to resign some before Republican state lawmakers sent a letter to governor Scott. Urging him to suspend sheriff Scott Israel who's a Democrat accusing him and his department of ignoring repeated warning signs about the suspected shooter despite the mounting questions the sheriff says he's not going anywhere it was a shame. Full politically motivated letter that had no facts. And of course I won't resign. And teachers will be back at school today classes will resume on a modified schedule Wednesday.

