Transcript for Friday Rewind: Deadly Florida school shooting

You know a lot. That happened this week but there is one news story that overshadows all the others here now your Friday rewind. We begin with the many questions surrounding the deadly attack on Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland Florida seventeen people have been killed. For more there than a dozen. Wounded south. The shooter in custody. Was taken into custody I believe about an hour. After he left Stoneman Douglas. The White House now getting pushed back from the FBI on the events leading to the departure of staff secretary rob Porter amid allegations of domestic violence. The FBI chief directly contradicted a claim by the White House that borders background investigation was ongoing. And he said the bureau had been update in the white house on border for nearly a year. And does the president believe the women again the president takes. All of these accusations very seriously. A daring rescue attempt playing out on the top of organs highest peak Mount Hood. Two climbers waiting blankets and jackets and another performing chest compression on a climber that had fallen some 700 feet later died. Some 101000 climbers continent but every year it would be most visited snow covered peak in America they can be especially dangerous this time of year. American snowboarder Shaun White flying to victory making history. But now facing new questions over past sexual misconduct allegations. Are you concerned. That they are going to tarnish your legacy. Due to talk about the Olympics on you know Gaza. Truly sorry that I chose the word gossip it was of a poor choice of words to describe such. Sensitive subject in the world today. Best in show at 442. Annual Westminster Kennel Club will beat the beach on free day. I'll have to ask the owners but I'm pretty sure I can drop them I can say he's retired. He has been. The official portraits for President Obama and the former First Lady unveiled and they are anything but garden variety. I've tried negotiate let's greater. I've tried negotiate and smaller in years. Struck out on matters well. President didn't do very well know any better at all that he. It's a picking negotiate other things it would have been better than that. Busy weekend ahead you have the Daytona 500 that is coming up the NBA all star is back in -- and also game is in Los Angeles and president stem Monday. The holiday card that's it for this half hour. This is ABC's world news now. Informing insomniacs for two decades.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.