Transcript for Friday Rewind: Government shutdown

Well finally this half hour taking a look back and is bandied blur of the week we just had that. Can't thank the people probably discuss it was need that with no no its idea of it's it's me really. Erica of them are revealed these stories from the past week that's why period is up after Friday rewrite. Motion to reconsider is laid on the table and they shot down is officially over but the flight team. Sticking points at the heart of this debate are still not resolved fake. Still don't have a plan to protect dreamers we got the process. Started now we have to get there and. And at a Kentucky where a small community is being shot following a deadly school shooting still children have been killed in more than a dozen have been wounded police tell us that a fifteen year old. They've arrested. Walked into a common area outside a library. And started shooting eyes took office there grinding hours to get high. We begin with that moment in court the judge delivering her sentence the former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser sentenced to up to 175. Years in prison. I'm just signed his death warrant. Hell hath no fury like what is going to. The alarm that local resident in Alaska in the middle of the night a tsunami warning. Triggered by a seven point nine earthquake off the coast of Alaska tsunami watch generated up and down much of the West Coast from British Columbia yeah. All the latest in Francisco bay there. Well that's tsunami warning was canceled early authorities I spoke with say this isn't a reminder to everyone that they should be prepared and know their evacuation. Neil Diamond has announced that he's retiring. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. But he says that he expects to continue writing recording and developing new projects the statement diamond said have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past fifty years. This ride has been so good. So good. And those super showdown is set. Tom Brady Jagan the patriots in the big game for the eighth time in his career and the Eagles are also flying high. One fan so excited he ran right into the subway pole. The transit police chief saying that van is okay saying he jumped up and high five his buddies and caught the next train. These brands but that's awesome. Mom that I know you haven't seen before the game yes he could really excited and he says he can't made it less painful. Didn't made it less painful for. Knowing that heavy favorite video I mean yeah you won this week's third line.

