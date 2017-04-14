Transcript for Friday Rewind: President Trump denounces the Assad regime

Says we and one of the holiest weeks of the year where reflecting on what was a really busy week behind us one yeah where is your Friday rewind. Gordon is back in eighty person. It's truly an evil person. I think it's very bad for Russia I think it's very bad for mankind is very bad for this world this is an animal. I believe that Russia knew about the chemical weapons because they were operating from exactly the same place she is a good kid. Check out. People. Are hopeful that both the students were behind the future when the suspect shot his wife. And as a result of being behind students here we have no reason to believe that students and specifically targeted and. We don't have any obligation to keep somebody in our country became ill from mission on of these South Korea illegally dumped out on top of that. And they get to commit crimes. And we have to apologize for the port number from the country. This is ridiculous I'm humbled by the trust placed in me today. I will never forget it to whom much is given much we'll be expect. I have decided. It is time for me to step down. As Alabama's. We've been very we trade time. And now he needs to go off and the sun should. You had any him. It's only as despicable as Hitler who didn't even seem to love to them to using chemical weapons. So you have to have your Russia. Ask yourself is this country debut in a regime that you want to align yourself whether. I didn't know where out we saw him running back. Towards the end of the plane he had bled streaming down his face he appeared to be vary on just distraught very can fees. This can never will never happen again holding her own slides. It was a Harley but do us one. Variant terrible and that I will never forget and I had to go myself plus a generally that is amazing. Watching it all over and I didn't realize this week was jammed its patents using lots of stuff you forget that there was this week that Sean Spicer put his foot as it in his mouth. This go to David Dow on that flight and we're still dealing with the Pepsi stuff. I'm afraid I'm ready for next week buckle up. There are very weak and everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.