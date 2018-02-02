Transcript for Friday Rewind: Russia investigation intensifies

Parts of this week we got to look at the state of the music industry. It's still hates rats. Music and is in the would be in or Mars and the state of the union but that depends yes. We also witnessed the superb blue blood moon. The state of hidden room if you will here's our weekly Friday rewind. Back things up this half hour with the state of the union and presidential. Digital as usual fiery rhetoric to call for unity. Love democratic lawmakers. More Havoc and you believe in America. And you can dream any yeah you can be anything. Together. We can achieve absolutely. Anything. The other breaking headline from Washington at this hour the brewing showdown between president. And his new FBI director now urging the president not to release a secret memo that reportedly alleges misconduct. By top officials at the Justice Department served. May have been malfeasance by people at the FBI. So it is our job in conducting transparent oversight of the lead of the executive branch to get to the bottom up. And then oh yeah. Yeah. A train packed with dozens of lawmakers their staffers and family on their way to a retreat. Slamming into a truck in rural Virginia leaving one person dead. Such relievers allowed. Singh stopped excellent it was a acrid smell. Like to smoke as of those Republican lawmakers they are now on their retreat they began with a prayer for the victims. Powerful and political night at the grammys is music's top artists say time's up. Time's up for discrimination. I'm a progress made a teeny come women dominate the stage. Fans. Like this morning the moment of peak. Totality or call the for this morning super blue blood moon pie mom and an aircraft carrier and he's actually demonize him ace left in the very Soweto when the crew and the in this super glue blend in. The gloved one was back on stage kicking off the Super Bowls media frenzy on opening night. He's my man crash. Say jewels and gaining ground. Other big good looking guys met him on their either. You imagine that. The new movie the rebel press coverage in turn would turn intimidating that friends and of course a Super Bowl 6:30 PM kickoff. From Minneapolis on Sunday go Adolf. What else is happening Ashton Kutcher turns forty. Second he's just looking at age of many respects when they've been twenty years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.