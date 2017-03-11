Transcript for Friday Rewind: New York truck attack

So. Just in a champion ship town this morning. History is made right there at the ballpark yet but this week also saw New York City stand up to terror here now your Friday realigned. We're coming on the air right now because there's been a violent incident in downtown Manhattan. Look at the mad about what that's where you can. White truck plowing into pedestrians killing eight eyewitnesses saying the driver turned with purpose and mode to a popular bike path used by millions. Just set eyes on them but the guns. He pointed a gun at me this still hit so hard for many people here in New York because of the B a sense of how close one World Trade Center. That's it right there just a couple of blocks from where all of this. Played out bombshell indictments president from former campaign chairman Paul man of war. And two former campaign advisors are charged by the special counsel one pleading guilty to lying to the FBI. At the White House pushes back today's announcement has nothing to do with the president has nothing to do with the president's campaign were campaign activity. Gunfire inside a Colorado Wal-Mart. Panicked shoppers running for cover three people are dead the suspects seen here on surveillance just moments before he allegedly opened fire Oscar winner Kevin Spacey responding to allegations of an actor that species sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager. Stacy posted a statement to Twitter saying I killed him the sincerest apology for what would've been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior. Then turn to the subject of his sexuality. I have lost and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life. And I choose now to live as a gay man six. I'm so happy for all of our fans who have who have endured a long and it. We're coming L champions. This is how little we wouldn't let anybody this passing speak. It taped exuberance and it took us that the number could. Grades way too early for you to see the rest of the south thanks you're watching everybody over. It's only Tuesday. Proud moment. Did appreciate the end holding of the script the there are benefits that but. It was to happen. That was our update that they spoke. And I can expand on the.

