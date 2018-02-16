Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'Black Panther'

We moves toward insisted activism. Banks. Let's kind of got on his both Bostick. Gusts rocky comfortable. All right the black panther is officially on the proud we have a very special edition of insomniac theatre for you. Just trying to think can this spring and then there from here there. I needed to get dressed up for it you are here. You know I've been edited by that name African MC hammer and these. I have also Mike rather film I love black Panthers picks up. The events after captain America's civil war to shallow returns home. Today isolated but technologically advanced African nation of one konduz or take his place as king but of course. It's never that easy he sees signs is a thirty challenged by factions within the country. And indeed the entire world is at risk. And we also have your mind of course that black panther is produced by marvel studios. The division of our parent company Disney RX another note it's about. We need to. Here to be Joseph how was. I am very chick. What this Roberts get what the critics are saying we're gonna head uptown to Harlem to see to what did the first few hours. I thought it was absolutely amazing act honestly like two minutes and I want to cry like it was it was really just a beautiful portrayal of a lot of intricate aspects of the African American life it's awesome. Love was meant to and I think that's what realistic and customs music. All the performances ever when it was really important I think to everywhere and it and it really showed it was a lot of times. It's Tom I thought it was a great movie and it's really liked the way they haven't seen on time but the female soldier and an even like representing women that I like. Chile when that eyeball you know I think very unique and. Ain't that's very center generations that come this is this this is beyond what's happening now its future. And we need to see. Images like this to be honest the black heroes like represents like the possibility right. It's the possibility that other cultures primarily the dominant culture has had always so that expectation. Grass for us that hasn't necessarily been the case so it's the normalization. Of excellence of ourselves. Right. And that more than anything is why that movie's amazing. I think that black Panthers very cruel and and he and now one idea came to snipes and I Deming think it was really go for little girls because it was so many. Strong women of color in the movie I just think it was awesome and I think is long over due. And very excited to see if but the lions are already around the core gap in Marietta benighted soul and our guess what I do give props Sicily for Carter imports for the further close. You and aware of spots.

