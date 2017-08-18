Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' and 'Logan Lucky'

An average sunny atmosphere here's some two movies coming to theaters near you this weekend and this morning we're gonna start with a hit man's body guard runner Ryan Reynolds who of course. Our friend. People magazine's 2010 sexiest man alive mind you he stars as a former security specialist demoted to lowly body guard. For Samuel L. Jackson. Who has appeared. Until he's forced to deliver one of the world's Muslims or is it man Jackson. Pastoral countryside of England to the international courts of justice in that case. Yeah. This man killed over. And fifty people through fifteen e.s. Apparently they're calling this nonsense. And the hit man's body guard is pretty much. I made that up on the fly. It's pretty much said. Manhunt stopped right of violence and profanity critics giving it to 36% of those who lack a rotten tomatoes. Stephen Whitney calls it a movie for anyone who just wants to see Samuel Jackson curse Ryan Reynolds Merck and Salma Hayek kick butt so basically Aaron sold. Katie love says it already feels like your help watching the TNT on Saturday afternoon school. All right so not so great from the critics. Next from the director of ocean's 111213. And magic micro we bring you Logan lucky its stars Channing Tatum as an unemployed former high school in the bond's dark. Because even the score with a team of misfits to set up a heist at a mass. Got an earth under them that beyond what is called it probably ain't even on the market yet don't you think you're asking for. Debbie pulled over. Send and a holiday weekend police department hit that magic has his own England must get charcoal highway inning throwing house. But that's available unless. It's hitting him. Mentally. I don't think I'm. Stay accredited very different role those are days do Adam driver and Riley Q are also starring in this film. Critics are loving Logan lucky giving it a solid 92%. On rotten tomatoes. I'll agreement calls at a high spirited lowdown blast Richard roper calls it great fun one of the most purely entertaining movies of the year. So he doesn't even need to go back to James Bond he has a future with Logan about it 2010 sexiest man alive it's time to drop it. You have different.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.