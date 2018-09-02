Transcript for Insomniac Theater: 'Peter Rabbit' & 'Fifty Shades Freed'

Of course before black panther blows everything. Away at the box office next 308. We've gotten a bit of a toss up. A let's start with 3-D live action animated adventure comedy. Peter Rabbit. It's based on be tricked potters classic children's book James cornyn is winning it all star lineup of voices. The rabbits feud with mr. McGregor reaches new heights as they compete for the affections of the young lady next door. Come on can't drop city. We don't. The moxie and Jacob I don't have. Can't tell tell. Just given what. Frank is very excited for the that's a lay Peter Rabbit also features the voices of daisy Ridley. Margot Robbie Sam Neill and Rose Byrne it's going high marks for the critics owning a solid 60% on rotten. Meadows Peter Hart Lott writes it's hard not to walk away thinking that Louis was so much better than I expected and numbers so calls it irresistibly. Entertaining. Not bad OK so necks of the third and thankfully final we're told installment. Some might call it the climax. Of the fifty shades trilogy in fifty shades free Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan embrace married life as mr. or mrs. fabulously beautiful and wealthy. But in the latest erected there happen SB. Married life itself. Christian. You know and have can't. Of course. When they just. Now. Meritage. And that's most exciting scene the critics are apparently sorry they shared fifty shades freed. Giving it only a 15% splatter rotten tomatoes. Probably call and write. This is a film in which one of the more emotionally di tale performances. Is given by product placement the Al people. Peter Travers our friend of Rolling Stones calls it two hours of cruel and unusual punishment the zero star rating may be too kind. As watching the raw video of our ABC producer interviewing Jamie and Dakota food saying. I'm just watched the movie if you were me what would be your reaction to the movies like. Genius move like you'll come out and say your movies are sinful acts just. A lack of flags probably isn't easy and that's the news for this half hour you have river to follow us on FaceBook and communities in America weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.