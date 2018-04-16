Transcript for James Comey's first interview since his firing

Good Monday morning everyone we begin with former FBI director James calmly speaking out about president trump calling him morally unfit for office in his first in every since getting fired Komi suggested the possibility. The Russians may have dirt on the president of the United States. These two particular exchange is getting a lot of attention this morning. You write the president from this unethical. Untethered to the truth. Is Donald Trump on fit to be president. Yes but not in the way I often hear people talk about it I don't buy the stuff about him being. Mentally incompetent to early stages of dementia he strikes me as a person of above average intelligence who's tracking conversations and knows what's going on I don't think he's. Medically unfit to be president I think he's morally unfit to be president do you think the Russians have something on Donald Trump I think it's possible I don't know. And these are more words I never thought I'd under about a president states but it's possible at stunning. You can't say for certain. That the present United States is not compromised. By the Russians. It is stunning and I wish I wasn't saying it but it's just it's the truth it always struck me and still strikes me is unlikely. And I would've been able to say with high confidence about any other president I dealt with but I can't it's possible. At a Republican National Committee quickly fought back attacking Kobe's credibility claiming that he would say anything to sell his. Book start with more on the interview right now and the reaction that we're getting overnight ABC's are lit signs is DC good morning. Kennison Diane good morning president trump spent the past few days lashing out at James Connolly on Twitter calling him everything from a slime ball to a liar. But it is first TV interviews as he was fired code tells his own side of the story and he's holding nothing back. It's an intensifying showdown between president trump and the Meehan he fired former FBI director James Komi. I don't think he's. Medically unfit to be president I think is morally unfit to be president. In an exclusive interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos coney broke his silence should do you think the Russians have something on Donald Trump. I think it's possible I don't know I reason more words and their thyroid powder about a president states but it's possible. Coney detailed some of the most controversial moments of his career including an alleged conversation with the president about former national security advisor Michael Flynn. And that's when he asked me that city hopes like Politico and when he said that you thought he's asking me to drop the criminal investigation of who's. Now former national security advisor was president trump obstructing justice possibly. Mean it's certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice. Hours before the interview the president lashed out over Twitter. Slippery James coney a man who always ends up badly and out of whack will go down as the worst FBI director in history by far. -- also shared how torn he was about informing congress he reopened the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Just eleven days before the 26 election. Clinton argues that move cost her the White House but Kohn says he had no choice. If you knew that letter would like talent from it still Cendant. I would if I ever. Start considering whose political fortunes will be affected by a decision we're done we just another player in the in the tribal bow. And the reaction is already pouring and the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee says Komi has quote. No credibility. And she adds that he would quote say anything to sell but she also says that president trump was right to fire coney Diana tennis stay tuned on Twitter for any possible reaction from the president this morning from the -- desk indeed RA are that science thank you.

