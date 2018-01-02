-
Now Playing: Memo showdown
-
Now Playing: Jerry Rice's Super Bowl preview
-
Now Playing: Fact Check: State of the Union's standout lines
-
Now Playing: Highlights: State of the Union Address
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl Opening Night kicks off game week
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' recap
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Russia investigation intensifies
-
Now Playing: Grammys gets serious
-
Now Playing: Grammy Awards highlights
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: 'Hostiles' and 'Maze Runner'
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Hottest gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' week 4 recap
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown enters day 3
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Government shutdown
-
Now Playing: SAG Awards highlights
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: 13 children held captive
-
Now Playing: President Trump's first year
-
Now Playing: Insomniac Theater: '12 Strong' and 'Forever My Girl'
-
Now Playing: Senate votes on controversial warrantless surveillance program