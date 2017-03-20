Transcript for Kim Kardashian breaks her silence

We're back now to brand new revelations from Kim Kardashian yen in her own words about her terrifying experience last October. Being held up at gunpoint inside her hotel room in pair Z. Janine gripping and raw. I'm not gonna meet on the air like I know how these things go yeah. Kim Kardashian and wasn't writing a range of emotions as she recounted for first time publicly what was the toughest night of her life. I was playing in bad Blake -- last week phase and so tired and in my row my need to get up we need to wash my face and then ten minutes later as a dosing dosing and I heard pounding up. The stairs Chad noise tomb robbers dressed as police officers the reality show star was in Paris last October for Fashion Week. Inside her lavish hotel room all alone when the thieves made their way it. Strength is clinical dream dream dream. She was given your brain. They include its own table you know and I said Wallin being tied up unlike complete going to tie. I didn't any can last. And I was just like crying in lake. Talent and I can't beat these. Her ordeal knocked over yeah he seventeen straight days. Let me mouth to emulate not now learned anything in many like grabs my legs and I wasn't you know I had no clothes on under so. He told me towards and I think the front of the bad and I thought they go came this is the moment you're gonna rate meet and I fully like mentally I have myself. The suspects and did not. They eventually left her tied up in a bathroom and ran for the exits getting away with millions in jewelry including that four million dollar ring. French police arrested ten men in connection with the case in January the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras rolling as came returned to New York City. And then this moment a reunion with her older. Child him telling con you he wanted to be brief for the children. C percent or they're in tears and first half court game they both thought that. That was the worse than Kim saying that she thought she was going to die. But luckily she was able to make it out alive and be there for her kids enter or worse yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.