Now Playing: London police investigating incident of collision with pedestrians

Now Playing: London resident: 'These guys are not Muslims'

Now Playing: London terror

Now Playing: Deadly wildfire kills more than 60 people in Portugal

Now Playing: US fighter jet shoots down Syrian warplane

Now Playing: Bodies of 7 missing sailors have been recovered

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her birthday in the United Kingdom

Now Playing: Death toll rises to 58 in London apartment fire

Now Playing: Urgent search underway for 7 missing sailors

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 91st birthday with parade

Now Playing: 7 sailors remain missing off the coast of Japan after Navy destroyer collides with a tanker

Now Playing: US Navy ship collides with vessel off coast of Japan

Now Playing: Brother of London fire victim shares harrowing account

Now Playing: Protests break out in London over high-rise fire

Now Playing: Oct. 2, 1990: The reunification of Germany

Now Playing: Queen Elizabeth, Prince William meet with London fire survivors

Now Playing: Car smashes into Ontario restaurant

Now Playing: ISIS leader possibly killed in strike: by Russian military

Now Playing: ISIS leader Baghdadi may have been killed in strike: Russian military